Seahawks announce Clint Hurtt’s promotion to defensive coordinator

The Seahawks have made several reported coaching changes after finishing the 2021 season 7-10 — the club’s first losing season since Russell Wilson took over as starting quarterback in 2012.

Now the club has formally announced all of them, including Clint Hurtt’s promotion to defensive coordinator. Seattle fired Ken Norton Jr. from the position after the conclusion of the regular season. Hurtt was previously the Seahawks’ assistant head coach/defensive line coach from 2017-2021.

Sean Desai and Karl Scott have also joined the staff, as associate head coach-defense and defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, respectively.

“The newness with Clint taking over on defense and working together with an old friend of his in Sean Desai gives us a really exciting outlook for the future,” head coach Pete Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “Being able to bring in a guy the caliber of Karl Scott to take over the secondary, we’re very fortunate to have landed him as the passing game coordinator.”

On offense, Andy Dickerson has been promoted to offensive line coach, replacing Mike Solari. Seattle also announced Sanjay Lal has been hired as the team’s receivers coach and offensive pass game coordinator. Lal was with the Seahawks in 2020 as a senior offensive assistant and coached the Jaguars’ receivers in 2021. Nate Carroll — Pete’s son — has been reassigned from receivers coach to senior offensive assistant.

“It’ll be great for us to put Andy in the position of coaching the offensive line, maximizing all that [offensive coordinator] Shane [Waldron] has in his background — those guys work together extremely well — and mixing them with Sanjay will give us good new insight and new juice and fire that we’re excited about,” Carroll said. “We’re excited about it every year at this time, but maybe more than ever in that it just seems like it’s new and fresh and ready to get rolling.”

Seahawks announce Clint Hurtt’s promotion to defensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk