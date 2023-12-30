Seahawks announce 8 roster moves going into Week 17 game

The Seattle Seahawks just announced a slew of transactions which will impact their 53-man roster for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Among the moves were two disappointing and oft-injured players being put on the injured reserve list and another veteran who was underperforming getting waived. Three players have been signed off the team’s practice squad to take their places on the roster and two more have been elevated for tomorrow’s game.

Here is a quick review of today’s moves.

Placed on injured reserve: SS Jamal Adams

At long last the Jamal Adams saga is finally over, or at least the chapter for the 2023 season. Adams has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. Adams has missed six games for Seattle this year due to injury and has not played a full season since his second year with the Jets. In his place Julian Love is now the team’s full-time strong safety opposite Quandre Diggs.

Placed on injured reserve: WR Dee Eskridge

Another player who Seattle fans are eager to get rid of is wide receier Dee Eskridge, who somehow has proven to be even more injury prone than Adams. Starting with his first offseason as a rookie, Eskridge has been plagued by injuries throughout his time in the NFL. He has now missed 25 games in three seasons and not played well when he has been on the field.

Waived: DE Frank Clark

The Seahawks also waived defensive end Frank Clark, who was only re-signed in late October. The idea was to boost the edge rotation, but Clark was extremely disappointing. He made almost no impact as a pass rusher and proved a liability in run defense, as well. Clark was a healthy scratch for a few games and effectively no longer had a role on the team.

Signed off practice squad: LB Patrick O'Connell

Seattle also signed off-ball linebacker Patrick O’Connell off the practice squad. An undrafted rookie from the University of Montana, O’Connell has not seen the field yet this year during the regular season.

Signed off practice squad: S Ty Okada

The Seahawks also signed rookie safety Ty Okada off the practice squad. He brings in extra depth at safety with Jamal Adams being done for the year. So far this season Okada has played 19 snaps, all of them coming on special teams.

Signed off practice squad: OT Jake Curhan

Seattle also signed offensive lineman Jake Curhan off the practice squad. Earlier this season Curhan filled in at right tackle while Abe Lucas was on injured reserve with his knee issue. Only rookie guard Anthony Bradford has a lower pass blocking grade this year for Seahawks OL.

Elevated from practice squad: NT Austin Faoliu

The Seahawks also elevated a couple players from the practice squad just for tomorrow’s game. One of them is rookie nose tackle Austin Faoliu out of Oregon. Faoliu offers more depth inside with Mario Edwards being ruled out and a couple other interior linemen not being at 100% this week.

Elevated from practice squad: CB Kelvin Joseph

Last but not least, the Seahawks are also elevating cornerback Kelvin Joseph off the practice squad. This move is a hedge in case rookie corner Devon Witherspoon is unable to play with his hip pointer injury. Spoon has missed the last two games and is listed as questionable to play.

