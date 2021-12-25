Seahawks announce 7 roster moves on Christmas ahead of Bears game

The Seahawks have announced seven roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s home game against the Bears.

Here’s what the team got up to on Christmas day.

Activated from COVID-19 list: DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

First up, Seattle activated one of the players on its reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. is rejoining the active roster. He has appeared in 13 games this season, totaling half a sack, nine quarterback hits and 30 tackles.

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list: CB Bless Austin

Cornerback Bless Austin struggled in his first start for the Seahawks last week and now he is joining the group of players on the COVID-19 list. With Austin sidelined and D.J. Reed still on the list, John Reid and Nigel Warrior should get an opportunity for more playing time against Chicago.

Activated from practice squad: DT Myles Adams

The Seahawks also activated five players from their practice squad. Myles Adams saw his first action of the season on Tuesday night against the Rams, playing 14 defensive snaps and totaling two tackles.

Activated from practice squad: S Josh Jones

Safety Josh Jones is also getting called up for the second straight week. He was a second-round pick by the Packers in the 2017 NFL draft and has played 55 regular season games in his career.

Activated from practice squad: TE Tyler Mabry

With Will Dissly among the players on the COVID-19 list, Seattle is thin at tight end. Tyler Mabry is being activated for more depth, there. He has appeared in four games this year, mostly seeing action on special teams.

Activated from practice squad: LB Edmond Robinson

Robinson made his debut with the Seahawks a few weeks ago against the Texans, totaling one tackle. He’s been in the league since 2015, when Minnesota picked him in the seventh round.

Activated from practice squad: WR Cody Thompson

Finally, Thompson is getting called up again from the practice squad for the third time this season. Thompson has put in four snaps on offense and 23 on special teams.

