Seahawks announce 6 roster moves going into Preseason Week 2
The Seahawks are getting ready to host the Cowboys on Saturday in their second preseason game of the 2023 NFL season. Today, the team announced a series of roster moves that will apply for this week’s game.
Here’s a quick review of who’s coming and who’s going on the 90-man roster.
Re-signed: CB Montrae Braswell
Re-signed: NT Matt Gotel
Signed: WR Justin Marshall
Waived: TE Noah Gindorff
Waived: RB Wayne Taulapapa
Waived/injured: WR Ra'Shaun Henry
