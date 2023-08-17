Seahawks announce 6 roster moves going into Preseason Week 2

The Seahawks are getting ready to host the Cowboys on Saturday in their second preseason game of the 2023 NFL season. Today, the team announced a series of roster moves that will apply for this week’s game.

Here’s a quick review of who’s coming and who’s going on the 90-man roster.

Re-signed: CB Montrae Braswell

Re-signed: NT Matt Gotel

Signed: WR Justin Marshall

Waived: TE Noah Gindorff

Waived: RB Wayne Taulapapa

Waived/injured: WR Ra'Shaun Henry

