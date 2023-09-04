Seahawks announce 5 roster moves before first Week 1 practice

The Seattle Seahawks will be starting their first practice of Week 1 in a few minutes. Before they took the field at the VMAC the team has announced a series of roster moves, though.

Here’s a quick rundown of today’s transactions.

Placed on injured reserve: WR Dareke Young

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

First things first, second-year wide receiver Dareke Young (hip/groin) has been placed on the injured reserve list. That means he’ll be eligible to return to the active roster after four games. Since the Seahawks have a Week 5 bye, we won’t see him until at least Week 6 against the Bengals.

Signed to active roster: G Ben Brown

Syndication: The Enquirer

Taking Young’s place on the active 53-man roster will be guard/center Ben Brown, who was signed to the practice squad a few days ago after getting waived by Cincinnati on roster cut-down day. Brown has experience at both center and guard but Seattle lists him as a guard.

Re-signed to practice squad: QB Holton Ahlers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Taking Brown’s place on the practice squad will be third-string quarterback Holton Ahlers, who was waived after being part of the team’s initial 15 announced signings for the practice squad. Teams can carry a third QB without them counting for a roster spot this year.

Signed to practice squad: S Brady Breeze

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Also joining the practice squad is former Oregon Ducks safety Brady Breeze. The Titans picked him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and he spent last season with the Lions. All together, he has appeared in 11 regular season games so far.

Released from practice squad: RB Bryant Koback

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

To make room for Breeze on the practice squad, Seattle has released undrafted second-year running back Bryant Koback. The Seahawks still have rookie SaRodorick Thompson on their practice squad as an extra body at running back.

(Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire