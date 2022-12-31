Seahawks announce 4 roster moves ahead of Week 17 game vs. Jets

On Saturday the Seahawks announced several roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s Week 17 home game against the Jets.

Here are the four moves that they made.

Placed on injured reserve: WR Marquise Goodwin

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The season is over for Seattle’s No. 3 wide receiver. Goodwin did not practice this week and has been placed on IR with shoulder and wrist injuries. Goodwin finishes the year with 27 catches, 387 yards and four touchdowns. He will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Signed from practice squad: LB Vi Jones

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Taking Goodwin’s place on the 53-man roster will be outside linebacker Vi Jones, who’s been signed off the practice squad. Jones was elevated for three games earlier this season. He’s put in 43 total snaps so far, all on special teams.

Elevated from practice squad: TE Tyler Mabry

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Seahawks are short a man at tight end with Will Dissly going on injured reserve earlier this week, so for the first time this season Mabry has been elevated from the practice squad. Mabry played six games last year but did not record a stat.

Elevated from practice squad: WR Cade Johnson

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

With Goodwin going on IR, Seattle needed another body at receiver. Enter Johnson, who is on his second elevation of the year. He also appeared for one offensive snap against the Giants earlier this season. To date that’s been his only action in the NFL.

