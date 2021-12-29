Seahawks announce 4 roster moves, including Adrian Peterson going on IR

The Seattle Seahawks just announced a few roster moves, the headliner of which is veteran running back Adrian Peterson being placed on the injured reserve list.

Here are the four moves the team made on Wednesday.

Placed on IR: RB Adrian Peterson

Peterson is going on IR with the back injury he suffered against the 49ers back in Week 13. AD only totaled 16 yards on 11 carries for Seattle this season, but he did tie Jim Brown’s career touchdown total. Peterson is also being credited with inspiring Rashaad Penny’s recent surge.

Activated from COVID-19 list: DT Bryan Mone

Seattle is also activated a few key defenders from its reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone is one of them. He’s played a backup role for the interior, posting 31 tackles in 12 games so far.

Activated from COVID-19 list: CB D.J. Reed

The Seahawks secondary is also getting one of its key missing pieces back. D.J. Reed has been activated – he had been starting at right cornerback and has mostly done a fine job all season, allowing an 83.8 passer rating in coverage.

Activated from COVID-19 list: CB Mike Jackson

Seattle’s defense is also getting a little extra depth at cornerback. Practice squad corner Mike Jackson has been activated, as well. He’s yet to play in the 2021 season.

