Seahawks announce 4 roster moves ahead of Week 8 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks announced a number of roster moves Saturday afternoon ahead of the Week-8 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle has activated cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Colby Parkinson from the Non-Football Injury list to the 53-man roster.

Now that he has been added to the active roster, Reed has also been listed on the injury report as questionable with a hamstring.

“He is ready to play,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “He’s an exciting football player. You have great quickness and really good savvy and understanding for the game. That’s why when we got him a while back you know we were really excited about him being able to jump in. We thought he could play quickly if we give him the opportunity. So if he gets that opportunity, he’s ready to roll . . . ”

.@Seahawks injury report update: CB D.J. Reed is listed as questionable (hamstring). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 31, 2020





The Seahawks also elevated defensive end/tight end Stephen Sullivan and cornerback Jayson Stanley from the practice squad.

Seattle is particularly thin at defensive back with Shaquill Griffin ruled out for Sunday and Ugo Amadi doubtful to play.

