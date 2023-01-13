Seahawks announce 4 roster moves ahead of Wild Card game with 49ers

The Seahawks have announced four roster moves head of tomorrow’s Wild Card matchup with the 49ers.

Here’s a review of what may be the last transactions of the season.

Signed off practice squad: RB Tony Jones Jr.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Waived from 53-man roster: DT Isaiah Mack

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Elevated from practice squad: WR Cade Johnson

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Elevated from practice squad: LB Alexander Johnson

(AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

