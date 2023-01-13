Seahawks announce 4 roster moves ahead of Wild Card game with 49ers
The Seahawks have announced four roster moves head of tomorrow’s Wild Card matchup with the 49ers.
Here’s a review of what may be the last transactions of the season.
Signed off practice squad: RB Tony Jones Jr.
Waived from 53-man roster: DT Isaiah Mack
Elevated from practice squad: WR Cade Johnson
Elevated from practice squad: LB Alexander Johnson
