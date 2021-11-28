Seahawks announce 4 roster moves ahead of Monday night game with Washington

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a series of roster moves today ahead of their Monday night matchup with Washington. Two players have been added to the team’s active roster and two others have been placed on injured reserve to make room.

Here are the updates to know heading into Week 12.

Signed to active roster: G Phil Haynes

Seattle’s offensive line will be shorthanded with both Damien Lewis and Jamarco Jones being ruled out. To add more depth, the team has signed guard Phil Haynes to the active roster. Haynes played two games for the Seahawks in 2020 and was given a practice squad protection this week.

Activated from IR: CB Nigel Warrior

The secondary is also a bit banged up going into this week. Reinforcements will come in the form of cornerback Nigel Warrior, who’s finally been activated off IR where he’d been since the beginning of the season. Warrior impressed during the preseason with the Ravens.

Placed on IR: CB Tre Brown

One reason Warrior will be needed is the season-ending injury to standout rookie Tre Brown. He had to undergo surgery on his knee recently. The good news is Brown is expected to make a full recovery and should project as the team’s starting left outside corner next season.

Placed on IR: OL Jamarco Jones

The Seahawks are also losing backup OL Jamarco Jones, at least for a while. He’s going on the injured reserve list with a back issue. Jones has appeared in eight games this year, playing 33% of the team’s offensive snaps. The earliest he can return to the active roster is Week 15.

