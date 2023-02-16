Seahawks announce 4 promotions in personnel department

Like many teams around the league, the Seattle Seahawks have been evaluating their coaching staff and personnel department following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season.

Seattle announced four promotions on Thursday morning.

Nolan Teasley: Promoted to assistant general manager

Teasely will be entering his 11th year with the Seahawks organization and his first directly supporting general manager John Schneider. He spent the previous five seasons as director of pro personnel after originally joining the Seahawks through the minority internship program in 2013.

Matt Berry: Promoted to senior director of player personnel.

Berry spent the last eight seasons as the Seahawks’ director of college scouting. Now in his 16th year with Seattle, he will head up the pro side of the scouting department.

Aaron Hineline: Promoted to director of college scouting

Hineline, who will be entering his 23rd year with the Seahawks, will now assume the position of director of college scouting after assisting Berry over the last three seasons.

Willie Schneider: Promoted to director of pro personnel

After assisting Teasley since 2019, Schneider will now assume the role of director of pro personnel. He first joined the Seahawks organization as a pro personnel scout in 2017.

