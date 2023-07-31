Seahawks announce 3 roster moves before latest training camp practice

The Seahawks are heading into their first fully-padded practice of the 2023 NFL season in a few minutes. Just before they took the field, the team announced three roster moves.

Here’s a quick review of today’s transactions.

Signed: RB SaRodorick Thompson

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With both Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet dealing with injuries, the Seahawks needed to add another running back for more depth. Thompson (6-foot-0, 215 pounds) is an undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, where he posted 40 touchdowns and 2,664 yards on 540 carries (4.9 per attempt).

Waived: LB Cam Bright

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

To make room for Thompson on the 90-man roster, the Seahawks had to waive somebody. Apparently it’ll be rookie linebacker Cam Bright (6-foot-0, 220 pounds). Bright played four years at Pitt then finished his college career last season at Washington, where he racked up 60 tackles in 13 games.

Waived: S Morrell Osling III

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle also waived undrafted rookie safety Morrell Osling III. Osling (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) came to the Pacific Northwest via UCLA, one of several former Bruins players on the roster this year. Osling appeared in a total of 42 games at UCLA over the last six years.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire