Seahawks announce 3 roster moves going into Week 16

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves a bit thin at wide receiver heading into the holiday. Tyler Lockett is dealing with a broken hand and Dee Eskridge doesn’t appear to be any closer to returning from injured reserve.

So, the team announced a trio of roster moves. Here’s a quick review.

Signed to active roster: WR Laquon Treadwell

Reported earlier today and now officially official, wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been signed from the practice squad. Treadwell has one catch in three games this season. With Lockett sidelined, he’ll likely serve as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind DK Metcalf and Marquise Goodwin.

Placed on IR: DT Bryan Mone

The next move was unfortunate but also an expected one. After suffering an ACL injury on Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers, defensive tackle Bryan Mone has been placed on injured reserve. Mone will finish the 2022 season with 25 combined tackles (two for a loss) in 13 games.

Re-signed to practice squad: DT Jarrod Hewitt

Finally, with Treadwell getting called up Seattle had an open spot on the practice squad. That spot has been filled by re-signing defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, who was released two weeks ago. Hewitt played his college ball at Virginia Tech but has yet to play in a live NFL game.

