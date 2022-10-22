Seahawks announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 7 game with Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a few roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with the LA Chargers.

Here is a quick rundown of today’s moves.

Elevated from practice squad: LB Bruce Irvin

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest news is that Bruce is back. After being signed to the practice squad last week for his third stint with the team, Irvin has been elevated to the active roster. He was a first-round pick for Seattle in 2012 and has played 60 games in a Seahawks uniform.

Elevated from practice squad: CB Xavier Crawford

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have also elevated cornerback Xavier Crawford from the practice squad. A former sixth-round draft pick by the Texans in 2019, Crawford has appeared in 25 career games in the NFL. This will be his fifth game for Seattle this year. He has exclusively played on special teams.

Placed on injured reserve: CB Isaiah Dunn

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, the team is also placing cornerback Isaiah Dunn on the injured reserve list. He is dealing with a hamstring issue and will have to sit out at least the next four games.

