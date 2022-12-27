Seahawks announce 3 roster moves going into Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks announced three transactions last night as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Here’s a review of the moves.

Signed to active roster: RB/KR Godwin Igwebuike

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The first move is also the least surprising in weeks. Godwin Igwebuike has been making splash plays as a kick returner ever since he was signed and now he’s officially been promoted from the practice squad after getting elevated the last three games. Igwebuike has posted 255 yards on nine return attempts, looking like the team’s most dynamic returner since Leon Washington in the process.

Signed to practice squad: RB Tony Jones Jr.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With Igwebuike no longer on the practice squad, the Seahawks had an open spot there. They have filled it with running back Tony Jones Jr., who they released last week when they signed former Panthers defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. Jones has played four games for Seattle this season, totaling 34 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches.

Placed on injured reserve: S Joey Blount

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The team also placed rookie safety Joey Blount on the injured reserve list, ending his 2022 season. Blount suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s loss to the Chiefs. He finishes the year having been on the field for 175 snaps in 11 games, all on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire