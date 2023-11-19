Seahawks announce 3 roster moves going into Week 11 game

On Saturday the Seahawks announced a few roster moves that will impact today’s road game against the Rams.

Here’s a review of the weekend transactions.

Signed to active roster: OT Jason Peters

The biggest name involved in Saturday’s moves belongs to 41-year old veteran Jason Peters. After getting elevated from the practice squad three weeks in a row, Peters has been officially signed to the 53-man roster. He has been rotating snaps with Stone Forsythe at right tackle but may have surpassed him last week. Peters should be considered RT1 until Abe Lucas is ready to return.

Waived: OT Jake Curhan

To make room for Peters on the active roster, the Seahawks had to waive somebody. They picked offensive lineman Jake Curhan, who’s been their lowest-graded lineman the last two years. Curhan has earned particularly low marks in pass protection (39.2 this year per PFF).

Elevated from practice squad: S Ty Okada

The Seahawks also elevated one player from the practice squad for this week’s game: safety Ty Okada. He is an undrafted rookie out of Montana State. If he gets on the field it will likely be exclusively on special teams.

