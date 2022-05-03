Seahawks announce 2 roster moves, including re-signing S Josh Jones

The Seattle Seahawks announced two roster moves this afternoon a couple of days after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

Defensive tackle Niles Scott has been waived and former Seattle safety Josh Jones has been re-signed to take his place.

Jones (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) has played 58 games in his NFL career, including four with the Seahawks in the 2021 season after they suffered a rash of injuries in their secondary late in the year.

Unsurprisingly, Seattle elected not to draft a safety prospect this year. Jones joins Ryan Neal and Marquise Blair as the backups behind starters Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

