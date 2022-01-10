Seahawks announce 12 players have signed reserve/future contracts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seattle Seahawks have signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts, the team just announced.
Here’s the list of names:
DT Myles Adams
WR Matt Cole
LB Aaron Donkor
T Greg Eiland
WR Aaron Fuller
DT Jarrod Hewitt
CB Mike Jackson
WR Cade Johnson
G Pier-Olivier Lestage
WR Cody Thompson
LB Lakiem Williams
DT Niles Scott
This gives Seattle control over their rights for the upcoming season. Most players who sign futures deals tend to wind up on the practice squad .
Related
Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested for DUI night after last game of season