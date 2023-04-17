Seahawks among teams thought likely to trade down in 2023 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the 2023 NFL draft with a ton of capital to play with, including two first picks in each of the first two rounds. Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have obviously remained mum about their intentions so there has been much speculation about what the Seahawks will actually do at No. 5 and No. 20 overall.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has Seattle as one of his five teams most likely to trade down.

“Here’s another team with multiple first-round picks,” Dajani writes. “At No. 20, John Schneider will have some options, but I’m also keeping an eye at No. 5 overall. Sure, the top four quarterbacks could be off the board at this point, but what if they aren’t? One QB-needy team could be aggressive and contact Seattle. With 10 total picks, I think the Seahawks could be candidates to trade up or down later this month.”

As of this now, the Seahawks are entering the draft with the following picks: No. 5 (from DEN), No. 20, No. 37 (from DEN), Round 2: No. 52, No. 83, No. 123, No. 151 (from PIT), No. 154, No. 198 and No. 237.

