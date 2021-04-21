Seahawks DE Aldon Smith released on bond after turning himself in

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith is accused of assaulting an acquaintance at a St. Bernard Parish coffee shop. He was arrested Tuesday night. More: https://t.co/uNytpmHZhD — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) April 21, 2021

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith, wanted on suspicion of battery, surrendered himself to authorities at the St. Bernard Parish Prison on Tuesday evening.

He was booked on charges of second-degree battery and released on a $25,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith allegedly assaulted an acquaintance Saturday night outside of a coffee shop.

Smith has notified the Seahawks of his charge and the team has already issued a statement, but won’t be commenting further on the matter.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Aldon Smith,” the statement reads. “Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

The Seahawks signed Smith to a one-year deal for the veteran minimum just last week.

This story is continuing to develop.

