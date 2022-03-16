Seahawks agree to two-year deal with Chargers OLB Uchenna Nwosu
Former Chargers’ linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal, including $10.5 million guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks, his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha tell ESPN.
According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Seahawks have agreed to a two-year deal with Chargers EDGE Uchenna Nwosu.
Nwosu (6-foot-2, 251 pounds) was a second-round pick by LA in the 2018 NFL draft. He’s played in 62 games, posting 15 sacks and 45 QB hits. He turned 25 years old in December.
For what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus gave Nwosu a solid 68.5 pass rush grade for the 2021 season.
Just because they’re signing Nwosu doesn’t necessarily mean Seattle is done adding edge defenders this offseason. There are still several high-profile free agents available who would fit their new, more aggressive scheme and the 2022 NFL draft class is also deep at this position.
