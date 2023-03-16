Seahawks agree to terms with Evan Brown

The Seahawks need a center to replace Austin Blythe, who retired after the 2022 season.

They have picked up a candidate for the job.

Seattle has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Evan Brown, according to multiple reports.

Brown had been with the Lions for the last three seasons. He started 12 games at center for the club in 2021 for the injured Frank Ragnow. He mainly played at guard in 2022, appearing in 14 games with 12 starts for Detroit.

Brown, who turns 27 in September, began his career in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Giants. He’s also spent time with the Dolphins and Browns.

In all, Brown has appeared in 41 games with 24 starts.

