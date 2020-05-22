Seahawks agree to terms with Carlos Hyde

The Seahawks were linked with a few veteran running backs this offseason and they’ve settled on Carlos Hyde as an addition to their backfield.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks have agreed to terms with Hyde on a contract for the 2020 season. No other details are known at this point.

The Seahawks had been connected to Devonta Freeman in recent days, but a report on Friday indicated their talks with him on a contract had hit a wall. Marshawn Lynch recently raised the possibility of another return to Seattle. Hyde’s arrival would seem to make that unlikely.

Hyde’s name also came up in conjunction with the Eagles. The Eagles and Jets have been reported as possible Freeman suitors as well.

Hyde ran 245 times for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns while with the Texans in 2019. He joins Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and rookie DeeJay Dallas at running back in Seattle. Carson is coming back from a hip injury and Penny is rehabbing a torn ACL.

