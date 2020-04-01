Seahawks agree to terms with Benson Mayowa

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with defensive end Benson Mayowa on Wednesday, his agent, David Canter, announced.

It is a one-year deal worth over $3 million fully guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The contract has a max value over $4 million with incentives.

Mayowa, 28, spent last season with the Raiders. He played 15 games with no starts and made 15 tackles, a career-high seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

He saw action on 302 defensive snaps as a backup.

Mayowa is returning to where he got his start. The Seahawks originally signed him in 2013, and he played two games that season.

The Seahawks cut him out of the preseason in 2014, and he signed with the Raiders for the first of two stints in Oakland.

Mayowa spent 2016-17 in Dallas and 2018 in Arizona.

In his seven-year career, Mayowa has appeared in 87 games with 15 starts. He has 131 tackles, 20 sacks, 41 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles.

