Seahawks agree to send Russell Wilson to Broncos in trade

Breaking News:

Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos in blockbuster move

Levi Damien
·1 min read
Just minutes after we learned Aaron Rodgers would be staying in Green Bay, and thus not going to Denver — as many thought he might — the Broncos turn around and pull off a blockbuster deal with one of the league’s top quarterbacks anyway.

The Broncos and Seahawks have agreed to a deal that would send Super Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson to Denver according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As Schefter notes, the deal is dependent upon a physical and Wilson agreeing to it. And like any trade this time of year, it won’t be official until the start of the new league year next week.

But it appears as if the AFC West just got a whole lot richer at the quarterback position. The division already had Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert leading the way. Now, nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson joins them atop the division. The Raiders are currently expected to stick with Derek Carr at least for the 2022 season.

