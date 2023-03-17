Seahawks agree to 2-year deal with former Giants S Julian Love

Former Giants’ safety Julian Love reached agreement today on a two-year, $12 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, per sources. Deal confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. https://t.co/YPeciyCt7d — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

The Seahawks have agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with former Giants safety Julian Love, according to Adam Schefter at ESPN.

Love was a fourth-round pick for New York in the 2019 NFL draft. He played in 64 games with the Giants, posting five interceptions and 18 pass breakups to go withg 291 tackles.

While safety is love on Seattle’s list of needs, Love has the ability to line up all over the place in the backfield, offering depth at multiple postions. He has also consistently earned high tackling grades from PFF, which has been an issue for the Seahawks secondary in recent years.

More Free agency!

The best bargains and most underrated players in 2023 NFL free agency (so far) Seahawks 2023 free agency: Grading the first wave of signings Seahawks DT Jarran Reed back in Seattle, 'This is home for me' Seahawks GM John Schneider on Drew Lock deal: 'He knows how much we love him' Seahawks agree to terms with backup QB Drew Lock on one-year deal

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire