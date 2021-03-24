Seahawks agree to 1-year deal with guard Jordan Simmons

The Seahawks have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Jordan Simmons, a source tells me. He made six starts for Seattle last season and is coming back as O-line depth behind Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis. Simmons' deal includes incentives for playing time. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 24, 2021

The Seahawks did not tender Simmons this year as a restricted free agent, but are now able to get him back for another year.

