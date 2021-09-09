Seahawks adjusted Quandre Diggs’ deal

The Seahawks are continuing to make moves to keep players happy with their contracts.

The latest is safety Quandre Diggs, who had been refusing to practice because he wasn’t happy with his contract. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Seahawks converted Diggs’ $100,000 in per-game roster bonuses into salary. That means Diggs gets that $100,000 even if he gets injured and misses some games.

The Seahawks also accelerated $5.05 million of Diggs’ salary into a signing bonus while adding a void year, which frees up some cap space.

Seattle previously gave safety Jamal Adams a major new contract after he staged a training camp “hold-in,” and they also adjusted the contract of tackle Duane Brown when he declined to practice.

Eventually, some team is going to take a stand, demand that players get to work on the practice field, and refuse to give new contracts to players who “hold-in.” But the Seahawks think they have a roster that can compete for a Super Bowl this year, and they didn’t want contract squabbling to derail their plans. And so they’ve made their players happy.

