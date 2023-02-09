Seahawks address EDGE, add weapons in this 3-round 2023 mock draft

Only one team has more total draft capital than the Seattle Seahawks this year. That sets Seattle up to take advantage of the strengths of this year’s rookie class – especially in the early rounds, where they hold five of the first 83 overall selections.

In a new three-round mock from Luke Easterling at Draft Wire, the Seahawks address their need on the edge first, then move to add a few offensive weapons as well as some quality depth for their secondary. Here’s who they came out with using their five picks.

Pick No. 5: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Draft Wire on Wilson pick:

“This defensive front needs help across the board, so this pick is about finding the best talent for that unit. Wilson has rare athleticism, explosiveness and versatility for defender with his frame, and his skill set would be a perfect fit in Pete Carroll’s defense.”

Pick No. 20: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Draft Wire on Mayer pick:

“The Seahawks could go a bunch of different directions here, but the best match of need and value comes at tight end, where they’re able to take the best player in this year’s class. Mayer is a complete prospect who can create matchup problems in the passing game, while lending a hand on the ground as a steady blocker.”

Pick No. 37: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

With the second-round pick they got from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, Easterling has Seattle selecting Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III. Phillips (5-foot-10, 191 pounds) might be a bit undersized to play the boundary in the NFL, but he has ball skills and then some. Phillips posted nine interceptions and 21 pass breakups in college.

Pick No. 52: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

With their own second-round pick the Seahawks take North Carolina receiver Josh Downs, who we believe is an excellent fit to fill their hole at WR3. Downs (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) excels running routes from the slot and totaled over 2,300 yards and 19 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Pick No. 83: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

With their last pick in the three-round mock Seattle addresses their need at center – where Austin Blythe was frequently the weakest link this season. Tippmann is huge for a center (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) and has the requisite high football IQ to thrive at the next level.

