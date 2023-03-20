Seahawks’ additions in 1st week of free agency
At the end of another week of the NFL offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.
Now we look at the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than a collection of stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know about, we go over their moves to re-sign or add free agents.
Check out the free agent moves below.
Re-sign QB Geno Smith
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
QB Geno Smith returns to Seattle on a three-year deal worth $105 million.
Re-sign QB Drew Lock
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Lock, acquired last year in the Russell Wilson, re-signs on a one-year, $4 million contract.
OL Evan Brown
Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Former Lions center Evan Brown joins Seattle.
DL Dre'Mont Jones
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Seahawks’ big free agent addition was inking former Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year contract worth $51 million.
DL Jarran Reed
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Reed used to play for the Seahawks. After a stint with the Chiefs, he returns to the Seahawks on a two-year contract worth almost $11 million.
LB Devin Bush
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Seahawks added former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush on a one-year contract.
S Julian Love
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Former Giants safety Julian Love gets a two-year deal worth $12 million to join Seattle.
