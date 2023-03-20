Seahawks’ additions in 1st week of free agency

At the end of another week of the NFL offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Now we look at the Seattle Seahawks. Rather than a collection of stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know about, we go over their moves to re-sign or add free agents.

Check out the free agent moves below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Re-sign QB Geno Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Geno Smith returns to Seattle on a three-year deal worth $105 million.

Re-sign QB Drew Lock

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Lock, acquired last year in the Russell Wilson, re-signs on a one-year, $4 million contract.

OL Evan Brown

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Lions center Evan Brown joins Seattle.

DL Dre'Mont Jones

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks’ big free agent addition was inking former Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones to a three-year contract worth $51 million.

DL Jarran Reed

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reed used to play for the Seahawks. After a stint with the Chiefs, he returns to the Seahawks on a two-year contract worth almost $11 million.

LB Devin Bush

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks added former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush on a one-year contract.

S Julian Love

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Former Giants safety Julian Love gets a two-year deal worth $12 million to join Seattle.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1974]

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire