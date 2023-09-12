Seahawks adding veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters after injuries in opening loss

Jason Peters, 41, is now playing for his fifth team in the league

Jason Peters is still going strong.

The Seattle Seahawks signed the 41-year-old veteran offensive tackle Tuesday after a string of injuries to their offensive line, his agency said, via ESPN. Peters will first sign with Seattle’s practice squad.

The move to add Peters came after both right tackle Abraham Lucas and left tackle Charles Cross were knocked out of the Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Lucas missed the second half of the game at Lumen Field due to a sore patella, an injury that has been lingering since training camp. Cross left the game in the second half due to a toe injury and did not return.

That left Jake Curhan and Stone Forsyth, both third-year backups, to take their places. The only other tackle on Seattle’s roster is Greg Eiland.

While neither Lucas' nor Cross’ injury appears to be overly serious or a long-term issue, Peters’ presence on the roster adds a bit of stability for the time being.

Jason Peters, 41, will join the Seahawks' practice squad for his 19th season in the league. (AP/Gary McCullough)

Peters entered the league in 2004 after going undrafted out of Arkansas. The nine-time Pro Bowler quickly became a consistent starter throughout the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before an 11-season stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles, whom he helped to a Super Bowl win in 2017. Peters then had one-year runs with the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, with whom he appeared in 10 games and made one start last season.

The Rams rolled past the Seahawks in Sunday’s season opener in Seattle behind dominant outings from Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua, who each accounted for 119 receiving yards in the win. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith went 16-of-26 for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Seattle will next take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It’s unclear if Lucas or Cross will be available for that matchup in Michigan.