Seahawks adding veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to their offensive line, AP source says

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran guard Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The move adds some needed depth to the Seahawks' offensive line, instantly providing them with an experienced option on the interior of the offensive line. That was viewed as a need for Seattle heading into the NFL draft later this month.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the signing. NFL Network first reported on the deal.

Tomlinson was a first-round pick of Detroit in 2015 out of Duke and has started 114 consecutive games dating to the 2017 season.

Seattle had a close-up look at Tomlinson during the five seasons he spent as a starter in San Francisco. Tomlinson was a Pro Bowl selection in his final year with the 49ers in 2021. Tomlinson spent the past two seasons with the Jets, but struggled at times with a revolving door of changes on New York's offensive line.

Tomlinson, the 28th overall pick of the Lions, fell out of favor in Detroit after just two seasons and was traded to San Francisco where he developed into a consistent starter with the 49ers.

Tomlinson signed a three-year, $40 million with the Jets before the 2022 season but was released in February in a move that saved New York $8.1 million against the salary cap. Tomlinson was due to count $18.9 million on the Jets’ salary cap this season. He’ll count $10.7 million in dead money for New York.

Tomlinson will be part of Seattle’s makeover on the interior offensive line and should step in at left guard after Damien Lewis signed with Carolina as a free agent.

