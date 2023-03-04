Seahawks adding pass rush specialist to Pete Carroll’s staff

If the Seahawks defense is ever going to get back to dominant form they’ll need to add some firepower to their defensive line. They may also need to try things they haven’t on the coaching side, as well.

On that second note there’s some news to report. According to the Seattle Times, the team is expected to hire Michigan State assistant Brandon Jordan to fill a new role on Pete Carroll’s staff: pass rush specialist.

The Seahawks are reportedly expected to hire Michigan State assistant Brandon Jordan to fill a new role — pass rush specialist — on their defensive staff. https://t.co/6csOB8RYPP — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 4, 2023

Jordan has previously worked with some Seahawks players as a private coach, but he’ll have his work cut out for him leading the group. Last season Seattle had decent sack numbers as a team but were near the bottom in most advanced pass rush metrics.

More Latest Seahawks News!

Colin Cowherd co-host guarantees Broncos better than Seahawks in 2023 Former Seahawk Doug Baldwin receives Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award Seahawks expect tight end Will Dissly to be ready to go by training camp Seahawks get mostly high marks on NFLPA report card Seahawks 'keenly interested' in bringing back Bobby Wagner

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire