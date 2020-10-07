The Seahawks picked up a big piece for their defensive line, but they’re going to ease him into things.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seahawks are signing defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the practice squad.

That gives him some time to get back into game shape, as he’s been out of action since the Lions released him in February.

He talked about retirement, but was obviously talked out of it, and joins a team that has struggled with injuries up front this season.

Seahawks adding Damon Harrison to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk