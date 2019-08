The Seahawks added a wide receiver back to the roster to get to the 90-man limit.

The team announced the addition of undrafted rookie Nyqwan Murray, who played at Florida State.

Murray had 54 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, as a slot receiver. He went through the Seahawks rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He replaces wide receiver Daniel Williams, who was waived yesterday after a week on the roster.