Seahawks add Simeon Thomas, Jordan Simmons off waivers

The Seahawks added cornerback Simeon Thomas and guard Jordan Simmons via waiver claims on Sunday.

Thomas was let go by the Cleveland Browns during cuts on Saturday while Simmons was waived by the Oakland Raiders.

Thomas was a sixth-round pick of the Browns this spring. At 6-foot-3, he fits Seattle’s preferences for larger cornerbacks. He is the cousin of wide receiver Marvin Bracy, who spent time with Seattle in training camp was waived on Saturday.

Simmons signed with Oakland as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2017.

Seattle will need to make a pair of roster moves to make room for Thomas and Simmons on their roster. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Seahawks are waiving guard/tackle Rees Odhiambo.

Odhiambo has appeared in 15 games for Seattle and started seven games at left tackle last season after George Fant was lost to a torn ACL in the preseason. He was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016.