Seahawks add running back Xavier Turner

With three of their six running backs potentially unable to play Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks made an addition to their roster on Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks added former Arizona Cardinals running back Xavier Turner and waived/injured cornerback Davante Davis.

Turner, an undrafted rookie out of Division II Tarleton State, signed with the Cardinals following the draft but was released by the team on Friday. Davis had yet to practice with the team in training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

C.J. Prosise (hip strain) and rookie Travis Homer (quad strain) are both being held out of Seattle’s preseason opener with the Denver Broncos. Additionally, J.D. McKissic will be a game-time decision due to a foot sprain. With those three dealing with injuries, it only left Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Bo Scarbrough available at running back along with fullback Nick Bellore. With head coach Pete Carroll stating Wednesday a desire to limit reps for some starters, it left Seattle really short-handed at running back prior to Turner’s addition.

Turner will now play in a preseason game without taking part in a single practice with the team.