The Seattle Seahawks have signed former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon as an undrafted free agent.

General manager John Schneider confirmed the signing of Gordon in an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR on Thursday.

“We do have to address the backup quarterback situation,” Schneider said. “We were able to sign Gordon from Washington State who we’re really excited about.”

Gordon is currently the only other quarterback on Seattle’s roster beside Russell Wilson. Geno Smith served as the team’s backup last season but he remains a free agent. Gordon took over for Gardner Minshew as Washington State’s starter and amassed a ton of statistics in an air-raid attack. He threw for 5,579 yards with 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his one year as a starter for the Cougars.

The Seahawks have typically had veteran backups alongside Wilson over his eight seasons in the league. Matt Flynn (2012), Tarvaris Jackson (2013-15), Austin Davis (2017), Brett Hundley (2018) and Smith (2019) have served in the role for Seattle. The only exception was Trevone Boykin in 2016.

Seattle will need more than two quarterbacks on their roster and a veteran addition would be an expected move. Schneider was asked if the idea of Cam Newton or Andy Dalton would make sense for them.

“Well we’ll look at everything,” Schneider said. “We never say no to anything. We go all the way to the wire with everybody, every deal that we’re in. We’ll poke our head around with everything.”

The Seahawks have yet to announce their full list of undrafted free agent signings.

Seahawks add quarterback Anthony Gordon as undrafted free agent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk