Seahawks add LB Tanner Muse to active roster, sign experienced LB to practice squad

Heading into the 2022 season, the Seahawks roster was conspicuously thin at linebacker. After starters Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton the only player listed on the depth chart was Nick Bellore, a fullback and special teams guy who hasn’t played a defensive snap since the 2017 season. Needless to say, Seattle had to address that at some point.

Yesterday, the team announced the solution: backup linebacker Tanner Muse has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Muse had been elevated for Week 1’s win over the Broncos. He made a couple of key special teams stops and was apparently good enough to earn a spot on the active 53-man roster. Muse was a former third-round pick by the Raiders in 2020 who appeared in six games for Seattle last year, all on special teams.

With Muse moving up to the active roster, the Seahawks had a hole to fill on the practice squad. That spot will go to linebacker Christian Jones. He played his college ball at Florida State then went undrafted. He first signed with the Bears in 2014, then spent a few seasons with the Lions before returning to Chicago last year. Jones offers plenty of experience, having appeared in 125 total games and making 74 starts.

