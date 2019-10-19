Seahawks add Jarran Reed to active roster, place Will Dissly on IR

The Seahawks officially get defensive tackle Jarran Reed back from a six-game suspension for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After rejoining the team on Monday, Reed was officially added to the team’s 53-man roster on Saturday. Reed’s promotion back to the roster comes in place of tight end Will Dissly, who was placed on injured reserve after tearing his left Achilles last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Reed had 10.5 sacks for Seattle last season, becoming just the third interior defensive lineman in franchise history to post double-digit sacks in a year along with Cortez Kennedy and John Randle. Reed was suspended six games in July for a personal conduct policy violation over an incident from April 2017.

One roster move the Seahawks did not make on Saturday is also potentially informative. Despite having safety Lano Hill as doubtful to play with an elbow injury and starting safety Bradley McDougald questionable after back spasms, the team did not add an additional safety to their roster from the practice squad.

If Hill and McDougald both were out, the Seahawks would have just a lone backup safety in rookie Ugo Amadi with Tedric Thompson and rookie Marquise Blair getting the starting nods. By not promoting Adrian Colbert to the roster, it could be a positive indication that McDougald’s back spasms have subsided and he will be available to play Sunday against Baltimore.

“He’s not right today, couldn’t go today yet,” Carroll said of McDougald on Friday. “But this is the kind of thing… it’s not an injury, it’s more of a condition and he might be able to pop out of this. We’ll see.”