Seahawks add Danny Etling to practice squad, not expected to sign Blake Bortles

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks have a need for quarterback depth after their starter Russell Wilson went down with a finger injury this past week.

Yesterday, the team brought in former Jaguars and Rams QB Blake Bortles for a workout. However, according to multiple reports, Seattle has no plans to sign Bortles at this time.

The Seahawks aren’t standing still, though. Today the team announced that they have signed quarterback Danny Etling to their practice squad. They also made the reported release of cornerback Tre Flowers official.

Etling spent last season on Seattle’s practice squad and has also put in time with the Patriots, Falcons and Vikings.

There are definitely more capable QBs still on the market, but Seattle being content not to bring in competition for Geno Smith might be an indication Russell Wilson could return sooner then expected. Not placing Wilson on the injured reserve list as of yet is another.

