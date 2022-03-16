Seahawks add cornerback Artie Burns

Former first-round cornerback Artie Burns‘ next stop will be in Seattle.

Burns and the Seahawks have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract, according to his agents.

Burns was a first-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2016, going 25th overall after an impressive college career at Miami. But he never quite lived up to his promise with the Steelers, and signed with the Bears in 2020. He missed his first season in Chicago after suffering a torn ACL in training camp, then returned to play 11 games in 2021.

Now the Seahawks will see what they can get out of a 26-year-old player who has first-round talent but has not yet met expectations.

