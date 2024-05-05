Seahawks add another DT to roster at the end of rookie minicamp

On Friday the Seahawks announced that they had signed 16 undrafted free agents. That put the roster at 89 players going into rookie minicamp, leaving one spot open. Apparently they have already found somebody to fill it.

According to a report by Aaron Wilson, Seattle signed Troy defensive tackle Buddha Jones at the end of minicamp.

#Seahawks signing undrafted Troy @TroyTrojansFB defensive tackle Buddha Jones (35 bench reps) after impressive rookie minicamp tryout, per a source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 5, 2024

Jones (6-foot-3, 281 pounds) played one season at Kent State before transferring to Troy in 2021. Over the last two years there he totaled 6.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and three fumbles recovered. He also scored one defensive touchdown.

To start out, Jones should probably considered the last man at the bottom of the interior defensive line depth chart.

Here’s 44 minutes of Jones you didn’t know you needed.

