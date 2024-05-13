Seahawks add 2 more undrafted free agents to their defensive front-7
The Seattle Seahawks had two spots open on their 90-man offseason roster coming out of rookie minicamp last weekend. Those spots have now been filled thanks to a couple of signings of undrafted free agents.
According to a report by Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks have signed former Missisippi State defensive tackle Nathan Pickering.
Pickering (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) played 48 games over the last five years for the Bulldogs. He totaled 123 tackles, including 23.5 for a loss. He also added 13 sacks.
Seattle is also signing former Washington State linebacker Devin Richardson, per Wilson.
Richardson (6-foot-3, 233 pounds) bounced around a bit, putting in three years at New Mexico State, two at Texas and one with the Cougars. All together he put up 155 tackles (seven for a loss), three sacks and four forced fumbles.
