Seahawks add 13 undrafted rookie free agents to roster

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks have finally announced the signing of 13 undrafted rookie free agents to the roster ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend. The UDFAs will join the Seahawks draft class of three and the four veterans signed on Thursday for the weekend work.

The lineup includes a well-rounded group of positions, including four offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two running backs, two defensive backs, one linebacker and a defensive lineman.

The new UDFA class is listed below.

Offensive line

  • G Jared Hocker, Texas A&M, 6-foot-6, 327 pounds

  • G Pier-Olivier Lestage, Montreal, 6-foot-3, 312 pounds

  • T Jake Curhan, California, 6-foot-6, 313 pounds

  • T Greg Eiland, Mississippi State, 6-foot-8, 321 pounds

Wide receiver

  • WR Cade Johnson, South Dakota State, 5-foot-10, 184 pounds

  • WR Tamorrion Terry, Florida State, 6-foot-3, 207 pounds

  • WR Connor Wedington, Stanford, 6-foot-0, 189 pounds

Running back

  • RB B.J. Emmons, Florida Atlantic, 5-foot-11, 215 pounds

  • RB Josh Johnson, Louisiana-Monroe, 5-foot-9, 209 pounds

Defensive back

  • CB Bryan Mills, North Carolina Central, 6-foot-1, 174 pounds

  • S Aashari Crosswell, Arizona State, 6-foot-0, 208 pounds

Linebacker

  • LB Jon Rhattigan, Army, 6-foot-0, 236 pounds

Defensive line

  • DT Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 6-foot-1, 290 pounds

Seahawks sign 4 players to roster ahead of weekend rookie minicamp

