Seahawks activate TE Gerald Everett from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Seahawks offense is missing several players due to injuries. At least they’re getting one piece back, this week. According to Field Yates at ESPN, Seattle has activated tight end Gerald Everett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Everett has missed the team’s last two games after a positive test, the first for the franchise since the pandemic began.

Getting Everett back in the lineup should provide a boost. From Weeks 1-3 he was deployed all over the field and was productive when targeted in the passing game, catching eight of nine targets for 77 yards and one score. While Everett was out the Seahawks got poor performances from their backup tight ends. Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry have not contributed as receivers and generally struggled blocking.

Priority No. 1 will be building chemistry with Geno Smith, slated to be the first QB to start for Seattle aside from Russell Wilson in 10 years.

