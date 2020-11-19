Seahawks activate Snacks Harrison, Bo Scarbrough for Week 11

The Seattle Seahawks announced a number of roster moves ahead of the Week-11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals slated for “Thursday Night Football” at the newly rebranded, Lumen Field.

First, Seattle has activated defensive Damon Snacks Harrison and running back Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad. Both are now available for the game-day roster.

The Seahawks have also officially placed cornerback Quinton Dunbar on the injured reserve. Dunbar was ruled out of the contest on Wednesday after nursing a knee injury.

To take his spot on the active roster, Seattle re-signed cornerback Jayson Stanley.

Kickoff against the Cardinals is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

