Seahawks activate Russell Wilson and Dee Eskridge to 53-man roster

The Seattle Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Dee Eskridge from the injured reserve to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week-10 matchup against the Packers in Green Bay.

“He had a terrific week, he really did,” Carroll said of his star quarterback, who is back in action after finger surgery. “And you could see him just feel a little bit better as the week went on, but he really didn’t hold anything back.

“He finished great the last couple of days, and he’s ready to go.”

As for the rookie wide receiver, he will finally be able to contribute after sustaining a concussion Week 1.

“He had a great week,” Carroll said. “He did everything to be included in the plan. We can use him as we want to. He really had a great week and looked terrific.”

To make room for Wilson and Eskridge on the active roster, Seattle waived tight end Tyler Mabry and placed safety Marquise Blair on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury.

