Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Dee Eskridge will play Sunday against the Packers. The team made it official later Friday, activating both from injured reserve.

To make room on the 53-player roster, the Seahawks waived tight end Tyler Mabry and placed safety Marquise Blair on injured reserve. Blair will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Wilson, who had finger surgery Oct. 8, will return after missing three games with his injury.

Eskridge has not played since the season opener when he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“He had a great week,” Carroll said of Eskridge. “He did everything to be included in the plan. We can use him as we want to. He really had a great week and looked terrific.”

Mabry, who spent last season on Seattle’s practice squad, was added to the 53-player roster ahead of the season opener. But with Gerald Everett, Colby Parkinson and Will Dissly now healthy and available, Mabry was inactive two of the past three games.

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson, Dee Eskridge from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk