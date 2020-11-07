Seahawks activate DE Rasheem Green, elevate 2 from practice squad





The Seattle Seahawks announced a number of roster moves Saturday afternoon ahead of their Week-9 contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Seattle has activated defensive end Rasheem Green from the injured reserve to the 53-man roster. Green was placed on the IR after he sustained a stinger Week 1 against the Falcons. After two weeks of practice, he is ready to go.

“Rasheem had a fantastic couple of weeks here,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said this week. “He’s in great shape, so he’s ready to get out there and play. He worked really hard in his rehab and return, and was in great shape before we started last week, so he looks really good.”

The Seahawks also elevated two players from the practice squad on Saturday – running back Alex Collins and cornerback Jayson Stanley.

Collins, who was originally drafted by Seattle, was brought in just this week to add depth at running back with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde ruled out for this Sunday.

